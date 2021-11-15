Check statements from the drivers after the São Paulo GP, 19th stage of F1 2021

Lewis Hamilton had one of the best performances of his career and won the São Paulo GP. The English rider started in 10th and left with the victory, cutting the advantage of Max Verstappen to 14 points.

Max, who led most of the race after starting second, remains the championship leader. Pole Valtteri Bottas was third, helping Mercedes to extend its lead in the Constructors’ World Championship. Sergio Pérez was fourth, followed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Lewis Hamilton won the São Paulo GP (Photo: Mercedes)

Check out the drivers’ statements after the US GP:

Esteban Ocon took eighth place (Photo: Alpine)

Esteban Ocon, eighth: “It was definitely a great team effort today, as we’ve been doing all season. We went overboard on everything to try to keep Gasly’s AlphaTauri behind and it almost worked. We changed positions with Fernando (Alonso) at the right time and he towed me on the straights and, thus, it was possible to overtake him again. But not enough to keep him behind Fernando and me. We still have work to do to fight AlphaTauri by the end of the year.”

Kimi Raikkonen, 12th: “The car was fine today, much better than any other time this weekend, we changed a few things. We started in pit-lane and made a good recovery. We moved up eight places in the competition, which was probably the most we could do today, but we need points for the championship and we didn’t get them. So overall (leaving the pits) was the right decision, but we fell a little short. The positive side is that the car performed like in the last races and, with that, I hope we can maintain this form in the last three rounds and have some good results.”

George Russell, 13th: “Today was better than we expected. We couldn’t progress in the first few laps and we had problems on the restart, but still we were ahead of Antonio Giovinazzi. Being able to keep an Alfa Romeo behind is a big deal for us as we just didn’t have the pace this weekend. P13 is not what we are aiming for as a team but, given the circumstances, I think it was a good result. I’m more optimistic about going to Qatar, I believe the Losail circuit will suit the characteristics of our car more than in the last two races, so I hope we can go there and be faster next weekend.”

Antonio Giovinazzi, 14th: “The first third of the race was not bad, I had a good pace and could be in the battle for the top-10. We stopped for the first time and then we got stuck behind Stroll and Russell, then we stopped again, but we ended up falling behind Russell again. We all know how difficult it is to get through here and once we were in that position, there wasn’t much I could do. It’s not the Sunday I was hoping for, but I hope we can improve for the next week.”

Antonio Giovinazzi was 14th (Photo: Alfa Romeo)

Yuki Tsunoda, 15th: “It was a risky maneuver, I agree with that, but he wasn’t looking in the rear mirror, just riding in a normal line. I would have blocked it out at the last minute, sure enough, if he’d given it a little space, there wouldn’t have been contact. It was really a shame.”

Nicholas Latifi, 16th: “The race was easier to manage than I expected as we had a decent pace, but it was a very lonely GP, I ran a lot of it alone, which is quite frustrating. We have to look back and see what we could have done differently. However, we will race again in a week and at the next tracks we should be more competitive than in Mexico and Brazil, so I’m looking forward to the next GPs in the Middle East.”

Nikita Mazepin, 17th: “The team did a great job of giving me a car that worked really well in the beginning. I had a little more difficulty in the second half of the race and then I was able to recover in the end. I overtook where I needed to and, of course, with some VSCs, we tried to improve our performance in the race even more”;

Mick Schumacher, 18th: “I was fighting Kimi and I played with it at the press conference. It’s a shame we got too close, but these things happen, especially on that kind of corner where it’s tight. I limped into the pits but after that I think overall it was a good race. We learn from this and any disputes I have are very helpful to me. I get a lot of positive aspects to take from here, I really enjoyed my race”.

Daniel Ricciardo, abandonment: “I felt the problem coming a few laps earlier and Tom (Stallard) saw it too and I asked him if we could do anything to help. We made some changes to the switch, but it kept falling down and, with that, there was no way to fix it. But luckily it’s recoverable, these things can happen. It looked like the scoring zone was something possible for today, maybe a single stop could have worked well for us, but unfortunately it didn’t.”

Throw Stroll, abandon: “After recovering some positions yesterday, I think we had a good chance to score points today. After a strong start, (Yuki) Tsunoda collided with me at the first corner. He was with soft and I was with medium, so at that moment, he was faster. I think his play was hopeless and he was too optimistic. That contact damaged my car and from then on more pieces were falling, which made the rhythm worse and we were just walking backwards. It’s disappointing to leave, but this weekend has left me even more determined to finish well in Qatar next weekend.”

Lewis Hamilton and the Brazilian flag (Video: Reproduction/F1 TV)

