Chinese Startup Announces Self-Employed It Can Take Tesla’s Sleep; understand

Weltmeister, which by name sounds like a German brand but is actually Chinese startup WM Motor, has just announced the launch of the company’s fifth electric car, the M7. And the vehicle promises to arrive to give Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, headaches. The reason? That’s what we’ll explain in the next few lines.

The M7 was launched with what is known as the level 5 autonomous steering system. This means that WM Motor’s new electric car has the ability to “read” the streets, “see” the traffic around and, consequently, drive alone, without requiring any intervention by the driver.

To become the new “Tesla horror”, the nickname that was given in September to the Xpeng P5, a sedan with a futuristic design launched by another Chinese electric car manufacturer, the M7 was crafted with the latest technology. Carscoops staff revealed that the model was equipped with 3 LiDAR sensors, 12 ultrasonic radars, 7 8 megapixel cameras, 4 surround vision cameras and a high-precision positioning module. The command of all this technology is powered by four Nvidia DRIV Orin-X chips.

“The more technology evolves, the more it mimics life – this is precisely the philosophy and direction of R&D behind the WM M7. To achieve more realistic intelligent performance, the WM M7 is endowed with three main features: enhanced perception, computing and evolutionary potential. As such, we like to refer to it as the first smart mobile space across the world,” said Freeman Shen, Founder, President and CEO of WM.

Autonomy is huge, but power is a secret

Accompanying an electric car capable of driving alone thanks to so much technology will also demand excellence in two other points that Tesla, a rival in the sights of WM Motor, has plenty of: autonomy and engine power. Regarding the first point, the box can receive a “check” visa. After all, the M7 has a promised range of 435 miles, that is, it will be able to run up to 700 kilometers on a single charge.

The engine, on the other hand, remains a secret under lock and key. There is still no official information, or even a rumor, that can indicate what will be the behavior of this electric sedan that will be able to drive alone through the streets. In an interview given to Carscoops in September of last year, however, the brand’s CEO gave the lyrics: “Tesla coming to China is like Apple. They arrived to teach us”.

Source: Inside EVs, Carscoops