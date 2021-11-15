CNI President defends partnership between Brazil and the United Arab Emirates – News

The president of the CNI (National Confederation of Industry), Robson Braga de Andrade, defended this Sunday (14) the idea that the United Arab Emirates should be Brazil’s strategic partners.

“The United Arab Emirates should be strategic partners for Brazilian business,” he said.

“We want to promote the exchange of experiences on business models, technologies and procedures for commercial and investment operations that can effectively contribute to the strengthening of relations between Brazil and the United Arab Emirates,” he added.

Andrade participated in the opening of the seminar “How to do business with the United Arab Emirates”, held this Sunday (14), in Dubai. CNI is leading a mission to the country, with Expo Dubai 2020 as a backdrop.

For the president of CNI, the resumption of commercial and investment relations after the Covid-19 pandemic will require more daring from companies in the construction of new business partnerships and creativity in the incorporation of solutions in an increasingly digital world.

“Governments must be committed to facilitating the business environment, guaranteeing legal security in commercial and investment operations and a long-term strategic vision for establishing networks”, he says.