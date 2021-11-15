Coalition of Argentina’s ultra-right Javier Milei gets 17% of the vote and becomes the 3rd force in Buenos Aires | World

Javier Milei, a right-wing economist who led a coalition in Argentina’s legislative elections, was elected on Sunday (14). The front he leads is called A Liberdade Avança, and he was third in the city of Buenos Aires.

The system for deputy elections in Argentina is the list: each front has a list of candidates in order of leadership.

The ultra-rightist who became an electoral phenomenon in Argentina

Sandra Cohen: The far right stands to join the Argentine Congress

In the Argentine capital, the Together for Change coalition of the opposition group led by Maria Eugenia Vidal took first place. Vidal was governor of the province of Buenos Aires (the city of the same name does not belong to the province).

The Frente de Todos, the governing coalition, led by Leandro Santoro, took second.

Milei, who had never participated in elections, came in third. See below what the votes were:

Together for Change: 47%,

Front of All: 25.1%

Freedom Advances 17%

Candidate became known for participating in TV shows

Milei is an ultraliberal economist. He has already made statements that he is in favor of ending Argentina’s Central Bank, for example.

2 of 2 Social media images of Javier Milei show the candidate, who was a professional goalkeeper. during a campaign act — Photo: Reproduction/instagram.com/javiermilei Social media images of Javier Milei show the candidate, who was a professional goalkeeper. during a campaign act — Photo: Reproduction/instagram.com/javiermilei

He was initially known for his lectures linked to the libertarian movement. After that, he started being called to participate in TV shows as a debater. That’s how he managed to become a recognized name in Argentine politics.

Before becoming an economist, Milei was a soccer team goalkeeper and a singer in a rock band.

In his speeches, he attacks the traditional political class – he calls them the caste, and one of his catchphrases is “the caste is afraid”.

His coalition, A Liberdade Avança, has parallels with Jair Bolsonaro’s movement in Brazil and Donald Trump’s in the United States. There are even image montages made by supporters that show Milei alongside Trump and Bolsonaro.

Milei’s performance was even better than in the previous September, when his electoral front won 13.6% of the vote.

Allied got drunk and had to be removed by the police

The economist went to celebrate at a traditional concert hall in Buenos Aires, Luna Park.

On stage, he referred to President Alberto Fernández as “the tyrant” and said he would not negotiate with the government.

“I am a lion and I have come to overthrow this model of the political caste”, said Milei, according to “Clarín”.

He repeated his catchphrase “the caste is afraid” again.

During the celebrations, one of the security guards pulled a gun on the stage to stop a man who was trying to climb onto the stage. The security guard was removed, according to “La Nación”.

In addition, one of the candidates on A Liberdade Avança’s list became drunk and had to be removed by the police, according to “La Nación”.