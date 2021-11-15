Container crisis threatens economic recovery in Brazil too

Increase in the value of maritime exports makes business more difficult and specialists expect that the area will only improve in the second quarter of 2022

The increase in the value of ocean freight and the lack of ships makes the current scenario almost impractical and makes other alternatives in addition to containers are sought after by the sector. “During all my years as President of the Chamber, we have never had a situation as delicate, as bad, as the one we are currently living in,” says Silvio Campos, who has chaired the Brazilian Chamber of Containers for 25 years. The director of the Customs Brokers Union, Valdir dos Santos, says that transport by air, which is more expensive, has been one of the options. “The amount he would pay for shipping by sea from China to Brazil, which would be US$15,000, can cost US$100,000 by air, because it’s the question of the space he has to buy inside the plane,” he explained. Another palliative possibility is that the loads are carried in large wooden boxes. The big problem, however, is that the risks of handling the material in this situation are greater.

For the institutional director of Transport at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV), Rodrigo Villaça, the worst logistical crisis in history should still persist in mid-2022 despite the expected increase of 30% in the number of containers next year. “I understand that only in the second quarter of 2022 will we start to have a reduction in this container cost, where world shipping will begin to find its balance in its various routes, even considering the large ships we have today, which are on the world market , and that these routes in the southern hemisphere can be reactivated in a more continuous way”, he stated. The price of containers soared: before the pandemic, companies rented each unit for approximately R$8,000. Now more than R$ 50 thousand are needed. The global scenario directly impacts various sectors of the economy, especially Brazilian agribusiness, which sees the rise in tariffs and the retention of products in all of the country’s ports.

Shipping from China to Brazil, which cost approximately US$ 2 thousand (equivalent to R$ 10 thousand) today costs around US$ 15 thousand (more than R$ 75 thousand). From Europe or the USA, of the same US$ 2 thousand, the value already exceeds US$ 10 thousand. The value affects the supply chain and causes a ripple effect, which paralyzes the most varied production lines. The rope ends up bursting for the end consumer, who, at the end, suffers from rising prices. The crisis is not restricted to Brazil and is similar in countries like the United States, China, England, the United Arab Emirates and others. In some places, there are lines of more than 50 ships waiting to dock.

