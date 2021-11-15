Coração Cachorro: Composers reach an agreement with James Blunt and transfer part of the authorship of the song to English; know how much!

AuuuuuuuUUUUuuuuuu! It seems that promise is James Blunt’s debt! After he discovered the success of “Coração Cachorro” in October this year, and went viral on TikTok with a video in which he tries to choreograph the song, the Brit decided to pursue his rights and got 20% of the income from the song’s authorship.

“Coração Cachorro”, by Ávine Vinny and Matheus Fernandes, is currently the most played song in Brazil, and occupies the top of the charts of streaming platforms in the country.

However, the song uses part of the melody of “Same Mistake”, a hit by the Brit released in 2007. The composition ended up drawing attention on the video platform and crossed Blunt’s “For You Page”, who decided to send a message to forrozeiros. “I loved! Good thing! Do you always come here? I’m from England. Destroyed. See you at the bar”, said he, who handled the situation in a good-natured way. Despite the joke, the artist left a direct message in the post caption: “Congratulations on number 1 guys! I will send you my bank details soon.”

And that’s exactly what he did! Hahaha

@jamesblunt Congratulations on the No.1, guys! Will send my bank details shortly… #coracaocachorro #latecoracao #fyp #fy ♬ Coração Cachorro – Avine Vinny & Matheus Fernandes

According to information from the G1 this Saturday (13), Medalha Editora, a company from Ceará that manages the rights of the six Brazilian authors of “Coração Cachorro” — Daniel dos Versos, Fellipe Panda, PG do Carmo, Riquinho da Rima, Breno Lucena and Felipe Love — confirmed that the group reached an agreement, in which it gave 20% of the income from the authorship of the hit to Blunt. Sony Editora, which represents James’ rights, revealed that the English and Brazilian authors agreed the terms of the contract and reached an out-of-court settlement in an amicable manner. Ufa!

Neto Sales, one of the partners at Medalha Editora, stated that this type of joint authorship agreement does not always happen in the world of forró. “I have little memory of seeing something like that in Brazil. Usually what happens is international artists grant authorization for ‘versions’ of the original work”, he commented, to the G1. “It is the first case that I see in the forró of a foreign author entering the ‘partnership’ of composition, thus becoming one of the authors. The work was previously signed by 6 authors and, as of this agreement, it is now signed by 7 musicians, as James Blunt becomes one of the composers”, explained.

In addition to entering as one of the songwriters, Blunt is yet to receive compensation for past earnings from the song, but the percentage has yet to be settled. Nothing silly, this James! Hahaha