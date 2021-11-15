Corinthians challenges fast and negative series at Maracanã against Fla

Amid a long fast of more than two and a half months without winning an away game in the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians will face Flamengo this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, a rival that has taken a large advantage over the team. paulista in the recent retrospective of the confrontation between the two clubs. In the last four duels they have played, the team from Rio has won four victories, scored 14 goals and suffered only four from Corinthians.

In addition, Corinthians managed to win only one of the last ten clashes against the club rubro-negro – in September 2018, 2-1 in the semifinal match of the Copa do Brasil. Since then, the two teams have faced each other on eight occasions and the Flamengo fans have accumulated seven victories and a draw.

In the last meeting between the clubs, Flamengo won easily, 3-1, in the first round of this Brasileirão, at the Neo Química Arena, where they even opened up a 3-0 lead in the first half before the hosts discounted the score with a goal by Vitinho in the 43rd minute of the final stage.

Before that, in other matches of the Brazilian Championship, the Rio team thrashed Corinthians 4-1, at Maracanã, in 2019, and 5-1, in Itaquera, in 2020, before defeating the rival by 2-1. , in Rio, still for the last edition of the national tournament, but in a game that took place only in February of this year.

two fasts one game

In the last ten matches between the clubs, Fla scored 21 goals and only took seven from Timão, who has not beaten the opponent for three years. And, in addition to this unfavorable retrospective, against the opponent, the team will take the field this Wednesday to break another expressive fast: that of not being able to win away from home at the Brasileirão since August 28, when they beat Grêmio by 1 to 0, in Porto Alegre, for the penultimate round of the first round.

After that triumph, the team played six games as a visitor, in which they accumulated three draws (with Atlético-GO, Red Bull Bragantino and Internacional) and three defeats (to Sport, São Paulo and Atlético-MG).

In the vice-leadership of Brasileirão, with 60 points, Flamengo will play against Corinthians rocked by a 4-0 rout over São Paulo, at Morumbi. The team alvinegro, fifth place, with 50 points, will enter the field at Maracanã after having achieved their sixth consecutive victory as home team – 3-2 over Cuiabá -, a sequence that they couldn’t get at home since the campaign to conquer the seven-time national championship won by the club in 2017.

Last ten games between Corinthians and Flamengo: