Corinthians confirms Araos’ departure to Mexican club; see details

Corinthians confirmed this Monday the sale of midfielder Ángelo Araos to Necaxa, from Mexico. The negotiation had been taking place for two weeks between the boards and had already been confirmed by the president Duilio Monteiro Alves, in an interview given last week.

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista and Club Necaxa, from Mexico, reached an agreement for the definitive transfer of midfielder Araos. The negotiation will be for the sale of 50% of the athlete’s economic rights,” the club wrote this Monday morning in a statement posted on the official website.

Duilio had said he would try to increase the value offered by the Mexicans for the athlete – the initial proposal was 1 million dollars (BRL 5.5 million) for half of the rights. Timão did not say whether the negotiations were successful in this regard.

The player was released by the football board to travel to Mexico and undergo medical examinations, a necessary procedure for signing the contract with the local team – there should be no problems at this stage.

Corinthians believes that, with the deal, it can maintain the percentage longer than the current contract, since Araos’ contract is valid until July 2023 – a new bond with the Mexicans would be valid between 2024 and 2025, in addition to the possibility of appreciation. It is worth remembering that Araos cost Corinthians US$4.5 million in 2018.

Since joining Timão, Araos has played 61 matches and scored one goal, in addition to giving five assists. His last appearance on the field was on September 12, in a 1-1 draw against Atlético-GO for the Campeonato Brasileiro.

