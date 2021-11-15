Corinthians has four players vying for spots in the 32nd round selection; vote in the poll

Corinthians beat Cuiabá on Saturday night, 3-2, at Neo Química Arena. The result and the performance of the alvinegra team put four of the team’s athletes in the dispute for spots in the 32nd round Fan Selection – vote down.

On the sides, Timon has a candidate on each side. Fagner competes on the right, against Aderlan, from Red Bull Bragantino, Saravia, from Internacional, and Michel, from Juventude. Lucas Piton, author of assisting Giuliano in the first goal of the game, competes on the left against Marlon, from Fluminense, Marlon Lopes, from América-MG, and Renê, from Flamengo.

Further on, Renato Augusto could not be left out of the dispute. The shirt 8 entered as a candidate for the best defensive midfielder after scoring a great goal and giving a nice assist to Róger Guedes. He competes with Yago Felipe, from Fluminense, Rodrigo Dourado, from Internacional, and Marlon, from Ceará.

The 123 shirt is also in the match against Bruno Henrique, from Flamengo, Castilho, from Juventude, and Helinho, from Red Bull Bragantino. Scorer of Corinthians’ third and final goal in Neo Química, Guedes reached the sixth goal in the competition and equaled Jô as the team’s top scorer.

Vote for the Brasileirão Fan Selection

It’s time for your votes for the #Fan SelectionBR21 of my 32nd round! Follow the thread and vote! #BRSDT pic.twitter.com/o5lZmNSb0P — Brasileirão Assaí (@Brasileirao) November 15, 2021

