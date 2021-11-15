Corinthians loses to Palmeiras in the final and takes runner-up in the Nike Cup

Corinthians took the runner-up at the Nike Premier Cup 2021, played by the U-15 team. In the final this Sunday, the team from Alvinegro was defeated by Palmeiras, by a score of 5 to 0, in the city of Porto Feliz, interior of São Paulo.

After Saturday’s victory against Flamengo in the semifinals, Corinthians athletes returned to the field this morning. The rival scored twice in the first half and three more times in the final stage.

The match ends Timãozinho’s participation in the competition. Until the final, there were five games and five victories. In the first phase, the Corinthians team passed as leader of Group A, which included Red Bull Bragantino, Vasco and Bahia. In the quarterfinals, he eliminated Fluminense and, in the semi, he dispatched Flamengo.

The main highlight of Corinthians in the tournament was striker Pedro, 15 years old. Jersey 10, he scored eight of Timão’s 13 goals in the six matches played. It is worth remembering that the team commanded by Ramon Lima has already won a title this year, when it was champion of the BH Cup.

See Corinthians’ trajectory in the Nike Premier Cup

8/11 – Corinthians 4 x 0 Bahia

9/11 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Red Bull Bragantino

11/10 – Corinthians 1 x 0 Vasco

11/11 – Corinthians 2 x 1 Fluminense – quarterfinals

11/13 – Corinthians 3 x 1 Flamengo – semifinal

11/14 – Corinthians 0 x 5 Palmeiras – Final

