Corinthians only depends on you to reach the G-4 and fulfill the goal in the Brasileirão; simulate upcoming games | corinthians

Little by little, Corinthians is getting closer to its objective: to reach the G-4 in order to guarantee without any fears a direct place in the group stage of the Libertadores.

For that, it depends only on the forces themselves. All this because Red Bull Bragantino, fourth, has two points more than Timão and one game more (anticipated in the 34th round), too.

Bragantino has already played in this round, beat Fortaleza, and returns to the field to face Grêmio in the next one. Corinthians, on the other hand, beat Cuiabá at home, reaching five victories in five games at the Neo Química Arena with the return of the fans, and will return to the field to face Flamengo, fourth, away from home.

Sylvinho, by the way, will need to overcome a recent stone in his shoe to keep going: in the last six games away from home, Corinthians failed to win. There were three draws and three defeats. The last away victory was against Grêmio, on August 28th.

The duel against Flamengo will take place this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro.

