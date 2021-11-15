Corinthians reaches agreement with Mexican team to sell Araos | corinthians

Corinthians reached an agreement and released midfielder Araos to Necaxa, from Mexico. The transfer will give the Mexican team 50% of the economic rights of the Chilean player, who has already been cleared to travel, undergo medical exams and present himself to his new club.

Corinthians does not confirm, but the values ​​are around 1 million dollars (R$ 5.6 million in the day’s quotation) for the release of half of the player’s economic rights.

At 24 years old, the Chilean was completely out of space in the cast. The midfielder played in just four minutes of play for Corinthians in the last three months. Since August 8, Corinthians played 15 games, with a single participation from the Chilean.

Ángelo Araos is no longer a Corinthians player

Hired by Corinthians three years ago, Araos never managed to establish himself in the starting lineup, but he had been gaining chances in recent times. He started both games under the command of interim coach Fernando Lázaro, against Sport Huancayo and River Plate-PAR.

Then, with Sylvinho, he started four games and joined the other nine. Araos has 61 games and one goal for Timão. He was in the São Paulo champion group in 2019 and, in the same year, was loaned to Ponte Preta.

To buy 100% of the player’s rights from the Universidad de Chile, Corinthians paid R$23.9 million. The midfielder had a contract until July 2023.

Check out Corinthians’ official note:

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista and Club Necaxa, from Mexico, reached an agreement for the definitive transfer of midfielder Araos. The negotiation will be for the sale of 50% of the athlete’s economic rights.

Today (15), the player was released by the Corinthians football board to travel to Mexico and undergo medical examinations.”

