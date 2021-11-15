Corinthians reappears after the victory against Cuiab; Willian participates in collective activities

This Monday morning, Corinthians played again after the victory against Cuiabá last Saturday. At CT Dr. Joaquim Grava, the club began preparations for the match against Flamengo, which takes place this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã, for the 33rd round of the Brasileirão.

In principle, the players who were on the field for more than 45 minutes in the last match took part in the warm-up and in a ball possession work on Field 4. Afterwards, they returned to the inner part of the training center for regenerative work. To know, midfielders Giuliano and Renato Augusto performed the entire workout internally to control loads.

To the other players, coach Sylvinho also promoted a team in a reduced field. Who participated in these activities was the attacker Willian, who is still in transition with physical preparation. The shirt 10, incidentally, as released by my helm, should return to acting this week.

This Tuesday, the team from Alvinegro will have their last training session in the morning before traveling to Rio de Janeiro. For this confrontation, the Parque São Jorge team no longer counts on the participation of Araos, who was released to Club Necaxa, from Mexico.

