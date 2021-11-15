Corinthians starts a week that should mark the return of attacking midfielder Willian; see the details

Corinthians starts the week with an eye on Flamengo and Santos, respectively, opponents this Wednesday, in Rio de Janeiro, and Saturday, at the Neo Química Arena. This week should mark the return of Willian to the lawns.

The expectation of the technical committee is that the shirt 10 will be able to act as a starter against the rival from Baixada at the weekend. There’s still a small chance he’ll be listed in the duel in Rio de Janeiro to stay on the bench and, who knows, enter a few minutes.

Willian had a grade 2 injury in the posterior muscle of the left thigh against Fluminense last October 13th, exactly 33 days ago. Since then, the midfielder has been under the care of doctors, physiotherapists and physical trainers. There are already six absentee games: São Paulo, Internacional, Chapecoense, Fortaleza, Atlético-MG and Cuiabá.

On that occasion, Corinthians issued an official statement and informed that the 10 shirt’s recovery would take between four and five weeks. On Wednesday, when Timão will take the field against Flamengo, it will complete the exact mark of five weeks on the day of the serious muscle injury.

Since returning to Parque São Jorge, Willian has performed only five times: América-MG (64 min), Palmeiras (79 min), Red Bull Bragantino (64 min), Bahia (45 min) and Fluminense (9 min). It was in this duel with the Cariocas that the injury occurred, right at the beginning of the game.

