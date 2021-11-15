Coritiba wins Brasil de Pelotas and is close to the Serie B accession

Coritiba beat Brasil de Pelotas by 2-1 on Sunday night (14) and came close to guaranteeing access to the Brazilian Series B Championship.

Waguininho and Léo Gamalho scored the winning goals for Coritiba, at Couto Pereira, in Curitiba. Erison (in penalty kick) cashed for Brazil.

The victory left Coritiba with 64 points, six above the fifth placed Goiás. If CRB does not beat Brusque this Monday (15), Coritiba will guarantee access to Serie A.

Brasil de Pelotas is the only team mathematically relegated to Serie B, with just 24 points in 36 games played.

The two teams return to the field next Sunday (21), at 19:00. Coritiba receives CSA, at Couto Pereira, while Brazil plays against Botafogo, at Bento de Freitas.

CORITIBA DOMINATES BRAZIL IN SUFFERED VICTORY

Coritiba arrived for the first time at five minutes. Rafinha crossed to Robinho and the midfielder fixed his chest, mending a bicycle for Marcelo’s good defense.

New chance for Coritiba after eight minutes. Again Rafinha crossed from the right and Waguininho tested at the right post.

On minute nine, referee Diogo Rocha Pombo signaled Ícaro’s penalty on Henrique. But after reviewing the VAR, Pombo cleared the penalty.

Coritiba’s pressure continued in the 29th minute. Val risked a mid-range submission and the ball exploded on Marcelo’s right post.

Val had another chance to score in the 35th minute. Léo Gamalho turned to the steering wheel, who finished close to the left post from the edge of the area.

Coritiba stopped at the crossbar again in the 44th minute. After remaining at the edge of the area, Val found Luciano Castán in the area and the defender kicked low on the right post.

In the first minute of the second half, a new chance created by Coritiba. Léo Gamalho submitted over the mark and Willian Farias kicked it close to the crossbar on the rebound.

Léo Gamalho came close to opening the scoring after six minutes. The attacker was thrown into the area and tried the cross kick, which went close to the left post.

The pressure finally resulted in a goal by Coritiba after nine minutes. Robinho took a corner kick from the left and Waguininho tried hard in the right corner to open the score.

But on minute 33, Paulinho crossed from the left and the ball exploded in Nathaniel’s arm. Diogo Rocha Pombo signaled the penalty, converted by Erison in the middle of the goal.

But at 48 minutes, Léo Gamalho appeared to give the victory. After the ball was raised in the area, William Alves fought over the top and the ball fell to Léo Gamalho, who pushed into the net when Marcelo left.

