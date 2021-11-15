Costa Neto told Bolsonaro in discussion, website says

posted on 11/14/2021 19:57 / updated on 11/14/2021 19:58



Bolsonaro and Costa Neto exchanged curses after disagreeing over control of the PL directory in São Paulo – (credit: Disclosure PL )

The suspension of the event of President Jair Bolsonaro’s affiliation to the Liberal Party (PL), announced by the acronym this Sunday morning (11/14), seems to have been motivated by a serious conflict between the Chief Executive and Valdemar da Costa Neto, president of the PL. In the notice of demarcation announcement, PL had already said that the decision was taken after “intense exchange of messages” between the two. The content of the messages, however, evolves from opinions to cursing.

According to the website the antagonist, the conversation ended with insults between the two, even the traditional — and low — “VTNC you and your children”, an abbreviation for when someone sends someone else to “that place”, written by Costa Neto. However, Bolsonaro would have fired the curse before the president of the PL.

The reason for the fight was an impasse between Valdemar and Bolsonaro over the control of the PL directory in São Paulo. The head of the Executive wanted his son Eduardo Bolsonaro, federal deputy (PSL-RJ), to be the head of the acronym in the state, which was denied by Costa Neto.

Bolsonaro, then, reacted with fury, but did not intimidate Valdemar, who countered: “you can be president of the Republic, but I am the one who runs the PL”. It was at that moment that the president of the Republic sent the chief of the Centrão to that place and received the curse in return, with the extension for his children.

Those who followed the conversation said that membership is now seen as a distant possibility. Moments after the announcement, Bolsonaro commented, in Dubai, about the affiliation and mentioned the problem of the directory in São Paulo, in a speech that shows that he has different interests from Costa Neto.

“We are not going to accept, for example, in São Paulo to support someone from the PSDB,” said Bolsonaro. “I don’t have a candidate in São Paulo yet. Maybe Tarcisio will accept this challenge,” he said.

In the largest electoral college in the country, the PL wants to support the candidacy of vice-governor Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB) for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, wants to have a different platform in the state and does not accept to support a sponsor of Governor João Doria (PSDB-SP), his opponent. The president wants Infrastructure Minister Tarcísio de Freitas to dispute Doria’s succession.

In an attempt to reach an agreement, the PL leadership suggested Tarcisio as a candidate for the Senate for Goiás. This does not please the pocket members, who veto any alliance with Doria’s group.

*With information from the State Agency