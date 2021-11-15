Coupista tricked São Paulo with sponsor and ex-Cruzeiro and Flamengo, reveals TV

A man who took a sponsor to the São Paulo shirt is accused of applying several scams

O São Paulo the brand of insurance brokerage iSure was stamped on his shirt for three games in 2020. Behind the scenes of the deal, the involvement of intermediary Lucas Jeronymo de Moraes is one of the keys to the partnership having lasted so little.

TV Globo’s “Fantástico” revealed that Moraes applied several blows in football, also harming young players by presenting himself as a manager, as well as Augusto Recife, 38-year-old athlete, Brazilian champion for the cruise and passing through Flamengo.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

With São Paulo, Moraes was directly linked to the sponsorship agreement with iSure, which appeared on the back of the tricolor uniform for three games. The problem is that the club never received the agreed amounts, which took the case to court today.

Moraes would have introduced himself as a businessman to the company and suggested renting the broker’s brand and then closing a sponsorship contract with São Paulo. Before, he also negotiated with the saints, but the deal was not closed.

With São Paulo, the contract was signed. iSure agreed to give its brand to Moraes for R$5 million, the same amount that would be paid to the club under the sponsorship agreement. Without being paid, the Morumbi team imposes a fine of R$ 2.5 million on the company in court.

Augusto Recife, on the other hand, met Moraes as a man connected to investors. It was through him that the midfielder accepted to play for Arapongas, from Paraná, with the promise of a salary of R$ 18 thousand.

“They said that people had a lot of money, right, but it was all a lie. I paid R$250 in one week, R$250 in another. In the three months I was there, I think the total I received was R$1,500”, said the player.

In the report, Moraes denied having any involvement with football and did not explain his involvement in the iSure deal with São Paulo.

Rubens Chiri/saopaulofc.net

“I don’t talk about the company, about the process. I don’t have ties… I have nothing to do with this football issue, with this issue of getting money, I’m no longer part of it, I’ve never been part of it, I’ve never been a football player’s manager .”