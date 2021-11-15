Couple dies in plane crash after sharing video flying over crash site; 11 year old child survives

BEAVER ISLAND, USA — The death of a couple in a plane crash on Beaver Island, Michigan, in the United States, caused a commotion in the country. Kate Leese and Adam Kendall, 35 and 37, respectively, planned to open a winery in the region and flew over the scene of the tragedy just three days before the plane crashed on Saturday.

At the time, in a post on a profile maintained by the two on Instagram, they shared a video showing an overflight on the island. In the caption, they wrote, “Coming (again!) To take the older dog back to his third vet appointment. Crossing all fingers and toes for good news.”

The couple shared photos of their travels on social media, often accompanied by their two dogs, Frank and Baker.

Kate had a degree in biochemistry and Adam was a lawyer. They recently moved to the island after years of traveling across the US. At the site, they planted 2,100 vines last spring and dreamed of opening the new development soon.

A total of four people died in the tragedy. Pilot and realtor Mike Perdue are the other victims. The two dogs on board also died. Perdue’s 11-year-old daughter survived. She is hospitalized in serious condition.