Criminals steal R$ 500 thousand and guns in a shopping center in Sorocaba (SP)

Those involved in a robbery that took place on Saturday night (13) in mall Center Iguatemi Esplanade, inside São Paulo, they stole around R$500,000 from a jewelry store. The mall is located on the border between the municipalities of Sorocaba and Votorantim.

The information is from the Military police of the state of São Paulo. Also according to the corporation, two firearms and a bulletproof vest that belonged to the mall’s security guards were also taken.

There were no injuries, hostages or deaths in the assault. According to police, no one has been arrested so far. There was also a shooting at the site. As it occurred in the part of the shopping center located in Votorantim, the city’s civil police were responsible for the occurrence.

The Military Police said on Saturday that calls linked to the case began around 8:39 pm, with reports of a robbery and firearms being fired at the scene.

Employees at one of the stores said they were trapped in the store’s stock, on orders from the police, with three other customers, with closed doors and no electricity.

In a note released after the robbery, the mall informed that the police were “immediately called and the project continues to collaborate with the competent authorities”. The mall closed the day after the occurrence.

In a video posted on social media, the mayor of Sorocaba, Rodrigo Manga (Republicans), informed that the civil and military police, the fire department and the municipal guard attended to the incident. He also praised the work of the security forces.