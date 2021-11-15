Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after Portugal’s hesitation for a World Cup berth: ‘No excuses’

Cristiano Ronaldo used his social media to express himself after Portugal’s 2-1 defeat by Serbia, which led the Portuguese team to recap for a spot in the Qatar Cup

Portugal missed the chance to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, and will now need to do well in the repechage to not be left out of the next World Cup. Playing at Estádio da Luz last Sunday, the Portuguese team lost 2-1 to Serbia, of upset.

Deleted in the match, Cristiano Ronaldo used his social networks this Monday (15) to send a clear message to Portuguese fans: the selection will not give up on the spot.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

“Football has shown us time and time again that, at times, it is the most winding paths that lead us to the most desired outcomes. The result was hard, but not enough to bring us down,” wrote CR7.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

“The objective of being present at the 2022 Worlds is still very much alive and we know what we have to do to get there. No excuses. Portugal towards Qatar”.

The score 2-1 at Estádio da Luz guaranteed Serbia in the next World Cup, and sent the Portuguese team to the UEFA playoff, which will take place in March 2022. The 12 teams that will compete in the playoffs will be known until this Tuesday, when the group stage of the qualifiers in Europe will end.

In addition to the ten teams that finished second in the brackets, two other teams will join the recap, which will give three spots to the World Cup in Qatar.