Cruzeiro is dominated early by Vitória, sees the taboo ended and loses again

Norberto, Jean Victor, Léo Santos, Rhodolfo, Joseph, Ariel Cabral, Henrique, Flávio, Giovanni, Felipe Augusto, Rafael Sóbis, Wellington Nem and Keke. These are the players who will have their contract terminated with Cruzeiro at the end of the season. Of the 13, five started in the defeat by Vitória by 3-0, this Sunday (14), at Barradão, in Salvador, for the 36th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro da Série B.

If the last matches will be used to evaluate stays and departures, the game against Leão Bahia left a lot to be desired. For the first time since April 12, 2006, when Raposa lost to the northeastern team by 2-1, for the Copa do Brasil, Vitória came back to beat Cruzeiro in Barradão. A broken taboo.

But there was still another one. The last time Cruzeiro lost to Vitória was in 2010, since then, there were 16 unbeaten games for Raposa. Until November 14, 2021.

With seven minutes of the first half, the score was 2 to 0. The first goal of Vitória came in the ‘friendly fire’, with the celestial Thiago, just after 3 minutes, deviating against their own goal. At 7, David, the big name of the game, began to take advantage of the sieve that was the celestial defense. He would still score again at 34 minutes of the initial stage, giving final numbers to the marker early. A game in which Luxemburgo sent Norberto into the field as a starter at right-back and had Felipe Augusto on the left, who remained in the sector.

The Cruise has been completely erased. That weekend rhythm seems to have arrived early in Toca da Raposa. Either because of the many contracts near the end or also because of the zero motivation that the team has after managing to get rid of the risk of relegation. No matter what it is, very little for the history of Cruzeiro. In the second half, the team even sketched something, but in a totally disordered way and still having a victory that diminished the intensity against a dominated opponent. To give you an idea, young striker Thiago ended the game without a goal submission. Things to rethink in a team that for most of the championship has disappointed its fans, making them want now, more than ever, for Serie B 2021 to end as soon as possible.

The one who really celebrated was Vitória, who with the result momentarily left the Z-4 ​​of the competition and now appears in 16th, with 40, hoping that Brusque and Londrina will continue cooperating until the final rounds to, finally, breathe in Serie B and not live the nightmare of a fall to the third division. It was the second 3-0 applied by the team in the tournament in a row, as Leão had already defeated Vasco by the same score in the last round.

DATASHEET

Vitória 3 x 0 Cruise

Reason: 36th round of the Brazilian Series B Championship

Location: Barradão, Salvador

Audience: Total – 18,063 fans / Paying – 16,991 fans

Income: BRL 242,556.00

Referee: Jefferson Ferreira de Moraes (CBF-GO)

Yellow cards: Wellington Nem and Marcinho (Cruise)

Red cards: –

Goals: Thiago against (Cruzeiro), at 3 minutes; David, at 7 minutes and 34 minutes of the 1st T

Victory

Lucas Archangel; Raul Prata, Thalisson Kelven, Wallace Reis and Roberto; João Pedro (Marco Antônio), Eduardo (Cedric) and Bruno Oliveira (Soares); Fabinho (Caíque Souza), David and Marcinho (Alisson Santos). Technician: Wagner Lopes.

cruise

Fabius; Norberto (Marco Antônio), Rhodolfo, Eduardo Brock and Felipe Augusto (Jean Victor); Lucas Ventura, Rômulo and Giovanni (Claudinho); Wellington Nem (Marcinho), Vitor Leque (Vitor Roque) and Thiago. Technician: Vanderlei Luxembourg.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to Minas Gerais, professional and quality journalism. Our newsroom produces responsible information on a daily basis that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.