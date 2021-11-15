Customers say that markets in Rio hide prime meat and that there is a lack of options – 11/15/2021

Consumers in Rio de Janeiro complain that supermarkets are avoiding leaving prime meats on the shelves (as happened in São Paulo). They also say that there is a lack of some cuts of meat in general.

An Extra client, in Largo do Machado, in the south of the state capital, told the UOL that cuts like picanha and rump heart, vacuum-packed, which have higher prices, have disappeared from the freezer in the butcher’s aisle.

“We used to come to this freezer, choose a larger or smaller piece, and just pick it up and take it to the cashier. Now, I don’t see it anymore. We have to order a butcher shop,” said customer Daiana Zanandrea.

O UOL it was at the market for two days. In the first of them, he found that the noble cuts were not at the consumer’s hand as it normally occurred.

Questioned, an employee said that only the parts on sale were being made available in the freezers, but said that the offers “has not happened”.

The article contacted the market’s press office and did not get a return. The next day, on a new visit to the unit, the parts were available to the consumer in the freezer.

After this second visit, Extra informed the UOL, by telephone, which was carried out internally at the chain’s stores and there was no change or reduction in the cuts offered to customers.

Iracema do Carmo, 58, customer of the Mundial market in Botafogo, south of Rio Image: Marcela Lemos/UOL

In the Mundial market, in Botafogo, there are customers feeling a lack of options for cut, packaged and offered meat on trays. This is the case of the cook Iracema do Carmo, 58, who attends the unit.

“The impression is of less choice. When I come to the market, I keep looking for what is most worthwhile. In my house, I reduced the consumption of meat from six kilos a month to two kilos. I ended up substituting chicken, egg or sausage. “he says.

At the time, the client took a piece of muscle for soup and rump. The cuts were for an elderly woman she works for. “I still have to call my boss for her to authorize the purchase,” he said.

At one of the Hortifruti chain units, in Flamengo, also on the south side, customers say that the meat available has varied according to the day and time, which did not happen before, according to customers. According to Helena Maria Pinto, before the market offered different types of meat, but currently there are cuts missing, and she even leaves without buying what she needs.

“I came here two days ago to buy a portion of minced meat and I didn’t have it. I looked at the steaks. Before, there was always enough, but there was only one tray. I gave up. I chose a whole piece to last more than a day,” he says.

Asked if the number of options had decreased on the shelves, an employee explained to the report that the unit started to make cuts based on sales throughout the day.

“Now I see here that it’s missing [na prateleira] the baby beef. We’ve already sold the pieces we had. I’ll let you know inside and later we’ll reset. Whoever arrives now really won’t find it, only later,” he said.

Mundial and Hortifruti were contacted, but did not respond until the publication of this text.

In São Paulo, bread becomes dinner

Janitor Josenildo dos Santos says it’s difficult to buy even chicken Image: Henrique Santiago/UOL

In a unit of the Madrid supermarket, in Vila Buarque, downtown São Paulo, the main complaint of customers is the price. The freezers, filled from end to end, display rump steak, filet mignon and sirloin steak for over R$ 70 a kilo.

Neighborhood resident Josenildo dos Santos, 44, left the supermarket with a bag of bread for dinner. “The money is not yielding anything. Things are increasing, and the salary is decreasing”, he says.

He says he started consuming red meat only once a week, not three more. However, even the alternatives are more difficult to get into the cart. “Last week, I was going to buy two kilos of chicken and I would have given R$ 40. I left it there, I didn’t take it,” he says, with laughter of frustration.

Student Leonardo Martins researches prices in markets and butchers in the region Image: Henrique Santiago/UOL

Student Leonardo Martins, 23, avoids buying meat at the supermarket because he says it is “more expensive”. To find more affordable options, research up to three competitors in the neighborhood, including a butcher.

According to him, the search for the best price reduced his consumption of beef. “I have been trying to eat more chicken and eggs. If meat were cheaper, I would eat more”, he declares. “That the price decreases in the coming months, because it interferes with the Brazilian diet having to change the dish all the time. It would be good to have stability.”

Nearby, in a unit of the Master supermarket, at Shopping Frei Caneca, a customer who did not want to be identified was surprised to see a tray of chicken legs for sale for more than R$ 3. She probed the price of beef , pig and fish and left the section empty-handed.

“Look, it’s getting worse every day. I usually come here, but it’s bad everywhere. There’s nowhere to run anymore,” he said.