Dana White fires at Herb Dean after a confused interruption: ‘You must stop touching the fighters if you’re not going to stop the fight’

In the co-main fight of the UFC Las Vegas 42, the Brazilian Marcos “Pezão” did not know about the veteran Ben Rothwell and won the victory by knockout in just over 30 seconds of fight. In addition to the Brazilian’s overwhelming performance, what caught the attention was Herb Dean’s at least confused refereeing.

In the middle of Pezão’s “rain of blows”, Herb Dean threatened to interrupt the fight by touching the Brazilian’s waist, but he hesitated and let the fight continue. The fight was only actually stopped when Pezão alerted the referee that Rothwell was no longer able to fight.

Herb Dean’s performance in the fight caught the attention of Dana White, who criticized the referee at the post-event press conference.

“Herb (Dean) needs to stop touching the fighters when the fight isn’t over. He grabs the guy around the waist and then decides it’s not time. The good thing is that the fight should have stopped when it was. You didn’t see Ben (Rothwell) complain. But he needs to ‘pull the trigger’ and stop touching the guys. Don’t touch them unless you’re going to stop fighting. He was dancing, he didn’t know what he was going to do, whether he was going to get in the middle or not. I like him, he’s a nice guy, but he needs to stop touching others if he doesn’t want to interrupt the fight”, criticized the president.

UFC Las Vegas 42 RESULTS

Date: November 13, 2021

Local: UFC Apex, Las Vegas, United States

MAIN CARD (6pm Brasília time)

Feather weight: Max Holloway defeated Yair Rodriguez on the unanimous decision of the judges (48-47, 49-46, 48-47)

Heavy weight: Marcos Bigfoot defeated Ben Rothwell by KO at 32sec. of R1

Feather weight: Felicia Spencer defeated Leah Letson by TKO at 4m25s from R3

Welterweight: Khaos Williams defeated Miguel Baeza by technical knockout 1m02s from R3

Rooster weight: Song Yadong defeated Julio Arce by technical knockout 1m35s from R1

PRELIMINARY CARD (3:00 pm, Brasília time)

Lightweight: joel alvarez defeated Thiago Moses by technical knockout 3m01s from R1

Flyweight: Andrea Lee defeated Cynthia Calvillo by technical knockout 5m from R2

Feather weight: Sean Woodson defeated Collin Anglin by technical knockout 4m30s from R1

Flyweight: Cortney Casey defeated Liana Jojua in the unanimous decision of the judges (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Lightweight: Rafael Alves finished Mark Diakie with a guillotine 1m48s from the R1

Light heavyweight: Of Un Jung defeated Kennedy Nzechukwu by technical knockout 3m04s from R1