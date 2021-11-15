Daniel Alves takes exams in Barcelona and will be presented at Camp Nou on Wednesday | spanish football

Daniel Alves is ready to restart his career as a Barcelona player. After arranging his return to the Catalan club last week, the full-back underwent medical examinations this Monday morning, at a clinic in the Spanish city, and should carry out his first training under the command of former team-mate Xavi in ​​the next few hours .

Daniel Alves celebrates his return to Barcelona: “I knew that day would come”

Upon arriving at the clinic where he underwent examinations, the 38-year-old player was surrounded by journalists and sent a message in a good-natured tone. According to reports in the Catalan sports daily, the Brazilian said: “You missed me, huh? I always surprise you.”

Although he can only be enrolled in competitions from January, when the transfer window in Europe is open again, Daniel Alves will be introduced this week by the club. Barça has announced that it will hold an official event open to the public at Camp Nou next Wednesday. Fans will be able to celebrate the return of a landmark player in the club’s history, who left in 2016.

After passing through Juventus and PSG, Daniel Alves headed in 2019 to São Paulo, where he stayed for three seasons, until September of this year – when he signed his contract with the Brazilian club amid a multi-million debt. He even negotiated with other teams, such as Fluminense and Athletico-PR, before announcing that he would not play again until the end of the year.

Last week, Barça surprised by announcing the return of Daniel Alves – who was endorsed by Xavi, former teammate of the Brazilian full-back in the squad that made history between 2009 and 2015 stacking titles. He played between 2008 and 2016 at Barcelona, ​​for eight seasons. There were 391 matches in the club’s shirt, 23 goals scored, 77 assists and 23 titles, including three editions of the Champions League and six cups of the Spanish Championship. He is the second foreigner with the most games for Barça, behind Lionel Messi.

Daniel Alves was free on the market and arrives at Barcelona free of charge. Faced with the financial crisis experienced by the Catalan team, the Brazilian must have a salary below his last contracts. The salary cap currently imposed by LaLiga for Barcelona is just over 97 million euros, less than a third of what it was last season. The signing of the Brazilian was only possible after approval by the Spanish league.