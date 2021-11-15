Daniel Alves will have lower fixed salary than Barcelona, ​​says newspaper

Last Friday (12), Daniel Alves made his return to Barcelona, ​​with the approval of the club’s new coach, Xavi, who was the Brazilian’s partner in his first spell at the Spanish team. According to the newspaper “Sport”, to reach an agreement with the Catalans, the right-back would have offered some ‘facilities’ to the club, accepting a shorter contract period – until the end of the season – and also the lowest fixed salary at all. the cast.

The case is similar to those of Eric Garcia, Memphis Depay and Aguero, who signed their contracts with Barcelona giving up part of their salaries, but with bigger variables.

According to the Spanish publication, specifically in the case of Daniel Alves, the athlete’s earnings can increase significantly with the variables, in a type of contract for productivity.

Daniel Alves has already had medical exams at Barcelona and was approved. The expectation is that the player will start training with his teammates today, before his presentation, which should be next Wednesday (17th).

Even though he knows that Dani Alves will only be able to play in January, as he was signed outside the transfer window, Xavi wants to have the Brazilian in his best form for the debut and counts on the player’s experience to help his colleagues in training.

This will be Daniel Alves’ second spell at Barcelona. In the first, between the 2008/09 and 2015/16 seasons, the defender won the King’s Cup four times (2008/09, 2011/12, 2014/15 and 2015/16), four times the Spanish Super Cup (2009, 2010, 2011 and 2013), six times the Spanish Championship (2008/09, 2009/10, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15 and 2015/16), three times the Uefa Super Cup (2009, 2011 and 2015 ), three times the European Champions League (2008/09, 2010/11 and 2014/15), and three times the Club World Cup (2009, 2011 and 2015).