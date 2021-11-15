Daniel Alves will have the lowest salary of the entire Barcelona squad in return, reveals the newspaper

According to the newspaper sport, right-back Daniel Alves agreed to have the lowest fixed salary of the entire squad to settle his return to Barcelona

According to the daily, the Brazilian’s salaries will be increased if he manages to meet some goals stipulated in the contract.

Barcelona returns to the field on November 20, at 5 pm (GMT), against Espanyol, by LaLiga

However, the bonuses are linked to winning titles, which makes the goals much more difficult to be achieved.

Remember that the minimum wage in Laliga it’s about 85,000 euros (R$531,000) per season.

As Alves’ contract is for six months, this means that he would earn something around 42,500 euros (BRL 265,000) for his contract, which runs until June 2022.

In the agreement between the parties, however, it was predetermined that there may be an extension of the bond after the 2021/22 season.

Daniel presented himself this Monday for the physical and medical tests at Barça.

However, he still cannot take the field for the club, as he will only be able to enter the Spanish League when the transfer window is opened again in January.

Until then, he will try to improve his fitness in the club’s facilities, being on the edge of his feet for his debut for the blaugrans.

Barcelona’s 1st game in 2022 will be against Mallorca, on January 1st, away from home.