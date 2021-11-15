Danni Suzuki mourns the death of 3-year-old boy he tried to rescue from drowning | Pop & Art

This Sunday (14), actress Danni Suzuki reported in a post on her social networks that she lived “one of the most difficult experiences” of her life. In the text, she said that she tried to save a 3-year-old child from drowning (read the text below). He was hospitalized, but he did not resist.

Danni was directing on Saturday (13) when a scene caught his eye. A child was lying on the grass and several “desperate” people were around her. The boy had just drowned in a swimming pool.

“A child who had just drowned in the pool. I saw that little wet purple body on the floor, among several desperate people, and left the car in the middle of the street. It was a boy of about 3 years old, apparently already dead in the grass,” he wrote.

Not knowing what to do to help, Danni called the doctor Daniel Becker, pediatrician for her son Kauai. “He very competently directed me through facetime [videochamada] doing cardiac massage and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. I can’t really explain what happened during that interminable time when I stayed there repeating the operation amid the screams of the desperate nanny, and the child’s twin sister, who was crying beside me.”

The actress commented that she was in the place for about 20 minutes. He also reported that he saw the child expel a lot of water, and left without knowing if he had resisted. The child was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

“I only know that a lot of water came out of that little body, during the 20 minutes I was there and no sign of life. After a while, a security guard appeared from the street and soon after the ambulance that took the boy to the hospital. When I saw it, there it was. I was in the kitchen of the child’s house trying to talk to the grandfather to find the father. Finally he arrived desperate and went to the hospital. I looked for someone in their right mind to take care of the boy’s sister, who was still in my lap in tears.”

Upon leaving, the artist said that she had difficulty understanding what had happened: “I was devastated”.

Earlier, a person who witnessed the situation contacted her through Instagram and told her that the boy was in the ICU.

Hours later, the artist made another post with the word “mourning”. She wrote that, even with the rescue, the boy did not resist.

“I just heard from you. I am deeply sorry to inform you that the little boy did not resist. We lost💔 My deepest feelings for the family. An unimaginable pain. All my love for father, grandfather, nanny and all family, especially his little sister. Life puts us in situations that only God can explain. It’s the time for prayer. May you be at peace in God’s hands.”

