Danni Suzuki mourns the death of a child he rescued from drowning

This Sunday (11/14), Danni Suzuki, who is 44 years old, mourned the death of the 3-year-old boy she rescued from drowning. She made the announcement of the little boy’s death a few hours after telling her about the rescue.

“I just got the news. I deeply regret to inform you that the little boy did not resist. We lost. My deepest feelings to family. An unimaginable pain. All my love to father, grandfather, nanny and the whole family, especially your little sister. Life puts us in situations that only God can explain. It’s the time for prayer. May you be at peace in God’s hands,” he lamented.

It is noteworthy that, for the rescue, she had to rely on the help of her son’s pediatrician, Kauai, for the rescue.

“Yesterday I had one of the most difficult experiences of my life, life and death. A child who had just drowned in the pool. I saw that little wet and purple body on the ground, among several desperate people, and I left the car in the middle of the street. It was a boy of about 3 years old, apparently already dead in the grass. I immediately called the pediatrician on Kauai [seu filho, de 9 anos] and he very competently directed me through facetime to do cardiac massage and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. I can’t really explain what happened during that interminable time I stood there repeating the operation amid the screams of the desperate nanny and the twin sister of the child who was crying beside me. All I know is that a lot of water came out of that little body, during the 20 minutes I was there and there was no sign of life”, he said.

Danni Suzuki also said that he felt almost “part of the little boy’s family”, given the despair of everyone around him.

“After a while a security guard appeared from the street and soon after the ambulance that took the boy to the hospital. When I saw it, there I was in the kitchen of the child’s house trying to talk to the grandfather to find the father. Finally, he arrived in despair and went to the hospital. I looked for someone in their right mind to take care of the boy’s sister, who was still on my lap in tears”, she added.

Before learning of the little boy’s death, Danni received a message that he had survived at first, after first aid, and sent “love to everyone involved.”

“I left stunned, my blouse wet with the child’s vomit and trembling, not knowing if she would survive. It took me a while to understand what happened, I was devastated. Until I got a message on the Instagram DM from a girl who was there on the street and saw it all happen. And he gave me the beautiful news that the boy survived and was in the ICU. I can’t explain such gratitude for this news. It was God! All the time it was Him. All my love for the nanny, who did what he could; the grandfather, who even weakened called his father; all my love for André, the little boy’s father; love for little sister, who went through this; and the medical staff who took care of him at the hospital. God, my body and soul will always be your instruments”, he concluded.

MAIN NEWS:

Jennifer Lopez is ‘frustrated’ in her relationship with Ben Affleck

Travis Scott may respond to suit for public incitement

Dakota Johnson complains about cancellation culture in interview

Yasmin Brunet on fight with Medina’s family: ‘Everything got worse’

Chiquinha, from Chaves, joins the Guinness Book, the book of records