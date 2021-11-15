Danni Suzuki tries to rescue 3-year-old boy after drowning, but child can’t resist

The actress Danni Suzuki reported in a post on social media, this Sunday (14), that she went through “one of the most difficult experiences” of her life last Saturday (13th). The artist was driving when she saw a child who had just drowned in a swimming pool “amid many desperate people”. She left the car, called her son’s pediatrician, Kauai, and was instructed to give heart massage and mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the child, who was accompanied by a nanny and twin sister.

“All I know is that a lot of water came out of that little body during the 20 minutes I was there and no sign of life. After a while a security guard appeared from the street and soon after the ambulance that took the boy to the hospital”, wrote Suzuki. She went to the child’s family home and spoke with the grandfather, who contacted the father. “Finally, he arrived in despair and went to the hospital. I looked for someone in their right mind to take care of the boy’s sister, who was still in my lap in tears,” he wrote.

“And I left stunned, my blouse wet with the child’s vomit and trembling, not knowing if she would survive. It took me a while to understand what happened, I was devastated.” Moments later, she even received a message that the child was alive in an ICU. However, this Sunday (14), Danni returned to publish an image about mourning.

“I just got the news. I am deeply sorry to inform you that the little boy did not resist. My deepest feelings to the family. An unimaginable pain. All my love to father, grandfather, nanny and the whole family, especially his little sister. Life puts us in situations that only God can explain. It’s the time for prayer. May you be at peace in God’s hands,” he wrote.