Daughter of José Loreto and Débora Nascimento grew up and looks like her father

The daughter of José Loreto and Débora Nascimento is every day more like her father. The similarity caught the attention of internet users this Saturday (13/11), after the actor published a series of photos next to the little one.

In the images, Bella, who turned 3 in April, appears on José Loreto’s lap in a fun outdoor moment. “We,” wrote the former global. The post received countless comments comparing the child’s traits with the father’s. “Your copy,” said a follower. “Father’s mouth”, pointed out another fan.

see the pictures

248293160_419304703199971_2247858064207051444_n Bella is the result of José Loreto’s relationship with Débora NascimentoInstagram/Reproduction 255988351_142974054733905_2586427134211268400_n She turned 3 years old in April 2021Instagram/Reproduction 256147178_1257325818075163_7734009274181480990_n José Loreto always shares moments with his daughter on social mediaInstagram/Reproduction 255453779_1006133286614260_457250547981104782_n The photos shared this Saturday (13/11) received a flurry of likes and commentsInstagram/Reproduction 257268258_232335078844373_3802072171325770856_n The similarity of father and daughter caught the attention of internet usersInstagram/Reproduction 0

José Loreto and Débora Nascimento met backstage at the soap opera Avenida Brasil, in 2012, and started their relationship in the same year. The two continued together until 2018.

After the divorce, the carioca bought a house in the same condominium as his ex-wife to facilitate the shared custody of his daughter. “She’s going to be going in a little while”, he said in a recent interview with Patricia Kogut.

