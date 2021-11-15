Daughter of José Loreto and Débora Nascimento grew up and looks like her father

The daughter of José Loreto and Débora Nascimento is every day more like her father. The similarity caught the attention of internet users this Saturday (13/11), after the actor published a series of photos next to the little one.
In the images, Bella, who turned 3 in April, appears on José Loreto’s lap in a fun outdoor moment. “We,” wrote the former global. The post received countless comments comparing the child’s traits with the father’s. “Your copy,” said a follower. “Father’s mouth”, pointed out another fan.
see the pictures
0
José Loreto and Débora Nascimento met backstage at the soap opera Avenida Brasil, in 2012, and started their relationship in the same year. The two continued together until 2018.
After the divorce, the carioca bought a house in the same condominium as his ex-wife to facilitate the shared custody of his daughter. “She’s going to be going in a little while”, he said in a recent interview with Patricia Kogut.
Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos.