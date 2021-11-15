Dayanne In Therapy To Overcome Reality Trauma Blind Marriage

The success of Marriage à Cegas Brasil, by Netflix, gave sudden fame to the participants, who are earning high after the end of the reality. But not everyone is coping well with the burden of high exposure. This is the case of Dayanne Feitosa, whose name is involved in rumors of bad breath.

In an interview with Universa, Day revealed that he needed therapy to heal the traumas acquired in the attraction of the streaming platform. “I didn’t expect to have to go through this on national television,” said the 32-year-old bank from Ceará.

Blind Marriage Brazil Dayanne Feitosa participated in Blind Marriage BrazilNetflix/Playback Day 1 Dayanne fell in love and was proposed in marriage in the experiment booths by Rodrigo VaisembergInstagram/Reproduction Day 3 Day and Rodrigo seemed to have a lot of chemistry, but Rodrigo’s macho attitude ended the bank’s dreamsNetflix/Playback Day 2 RED At the altar, Day said no!Netflix/Playback 0

During the experiment that proposes that couples fall in love with the person’s personality and not the physical appearance of the person, Day was proposed in marriage by Rodrigo Vaisemberg.

In the first few episodes, the two proved to have a lot of chemistry. But the obsession with organization and the sexist attitude of the São Paulo native — who shared his partner’s intimacies in a Whatsapp group — helped to drive the couple away.

The professional’s help has done Dayanne good. “I’m trying to adapt to the idea of ​​being known, but my routine remains the same. I’m a banker, I keep working 8 hours a day, Monday to Friday, and I have my physical activity routine”, says Day, who has already made the line go after the program. “Now, in addition to having more appointments added to my schedule, I also need to set aside time to visit my boyfriend, who lives in another state. We see each other every 15 days”, he says.