“Deleting CoronaVac is yet another ministry mistake”

For the director of Butantan, this is “another mistake” by the Ministry of Health.

“The Ministry of Health is wrong to rule out a vaccine.[…] We still don’t know what will happen with this pandemic. The need for revaccination is now almost certain. In my opinion this will extend to the entire population. We also have the issue of pediatric use. CoronaVac is the safest vaccine among all that are being used for all populations, but especially for the population aged 3 to 17 years. So we are also waiting Anvisa’s pronouncement to authorize the use of this vaccine in this population.”

“In the case of definitive registration, there is still a pendency about Dice post-vaccination, immunogenicity data. We are providing and as soon as they are available we will formalize the final registration request. […] I think it is another ministry mistake among so many that were committed during this fight against the pandemic”, added.

Dimas Caves also talked about the development of ButanVac. The governor of São Paulo, João Doria, even talked about applying the immunizing agent from October, but the process was postponed.

“There are two obstacles: the first was the delay in authorizing the start of the clinical study. The second was that when we were authorized we ran into the problem of volunteers, because the vaccination campaign was already in place for people aged eighteen or over and we had difficulty recruiting volunteers. At this moment, we are in the phase of analyzing the results and already making a proposal to continue the study. So we hope very soon to be able to run the second phase of the study.. This one with a population already vaccinated. We hope to have this possibility this year.”