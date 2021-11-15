Deolane is cursed at a show by MC Hariel and funkeiro scolds fans

During a concert by MC Hariel this Saturday (13/11), fans of the singer began to curse Deolane Bezerra. “Hey Deolane, go take the c*” was the chorus called to MC Kevin’s widow. On Instagram, Hariel explained what happened and asked his audience not to support rivalry.

“A video is circulating on the gossip pages from last night, during my show in Campinas, where the microphone and stereo stopped due to overload and the audience started shouting curses at a person who wasn’t there at the time”, began the MC .

“I will ask all my fans not to take that kind of attitude. I don’t like this thing, right, family?”, said the singer.

Hariel asked them to stop talking about Deolane on the show

But gossip page only puts things in half pic.twitter.com/8GeCyG5IAF — duda rudder (@lememariaa) November 14, 2021

Understand the fight between Deolane and Hariel

Last week, Deolane was bothered by an excerpt from a live in which Hariel says: “Funk is really turning into clowning, right? Influencer who doesn’t even have influence, everyone wanting to become a DJ, everyone wanting to become I don’t know what?”, he reported.

“These people fall with a parachute and want to become a funk player, dammit*… I can’t understand, right? But that’s it, family. May God always give me the gift of writing, the gift of singing so that I can make a great song”, said MC Hariel in the video.

The criticism was linked to Deolane because the lawyer announced that she intends to release a song in honor of MC Kevin, who died in May after falling off the balcony of a hotel in Rio de Janeiro.

In the stories, she said that MC Hariel wants to cause controversy to promote her music, and stated: “I’m not afraid of you because you came from the favela, because I came too. It is fine My love? So that’s it, whether you like it or not, I’m going to be a DJ.”