Diabetes increased 16% in the world population in the last two years

The International Federation of Diabetes warns of the 16% increase in the incidence of the disease in the world population in the last two years, between 2019 and 2021. This Sunday (14), the day of global awareness against one of the diseases that kills the most in Brazil is celebrated – there were 214,000 deaths of people between 20 and 79 years old this year – , with a focus on diabetes mellitus.

Data from the International Diabetes Federation reveals that the number of people with the disease increased by 74 million, totaling 537 million adults in the world in 2021. In Brazil, the most recent estimates add up to 16.8 million people with the disease, about 7% of the population.

According to the Brazilian Society of Diabetes (SBD), this number may also increase as a result of the pandemic of Covid-19, which caused greater difficulty in accessing and maintaining healthy food, lower rates of physical activity and evasion of health systems.

According to the Diabetes Atlas of the International Diabetes Federation, in 2021, 6.7 million people died worldwide from the disease. In Brazil, there were more than 214,000 deaths, of people between 20 and 79 years old, as a result of the disease. Diabetes was responsible for 2.8% of deaths in the country in people under 60 years.

A survey by Dasa, one of the largest integrated health networks in the country, identified in its database that among the 1.2 million patients diagnosed with pre-diabetes, 57% did not undergo routine exams in the period of October 2020 to September 2021. In the case of patients with diabetes, this proportion rises to 64%.

Led by the International Diabetes Federation, each World Diabetes Day focuses on a topic related to types of diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is a chronic, largely preventable and treatable, non-communicable disease that is rapidly increasing in numbers worldwide. Type 1 diabetes is not preventable, but it can be managed with insulin injections.

