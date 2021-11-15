Discover lasagna recipes that go beyond the traditional – Domingo Espetacular

Every Sunday, the frame Myths and truths of Spectacular Sunday brings fun facts about food. In addition, the public has the chance to renew the menu with several tasty recipes!

Learn step by step and surprise the whole family with lasagna options that go beyond the traditional!

sweet lasagna

Pasta Ingredients:

1 egg

1 cup of wheat flour

½ cup of milk

Method of preparation:

In a glass, add the egg, milk and flour. Mix well with a blender or blender. Then brush a skillet with butter to make small pancakes.

Ingredients of the first filling option 1:

500ml of milk

3 tablespoons of cornstarch

200g of caramel

Method of preparation:

Mix the milk well with the starch and cook until it thickens and turns into a cream. That done, remove from heat and add the cold caramel to the hot cream.

Filling Ingredients 2:

395 ml of condensed milk

100 ml of milk

3 tablespoons of powdered chocolate

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

100 ml of sour cream

Method of preparation:

Place the milk, condensed milk, powdered chocolate and butter on the fire. After making a point of soft brigadeiro, turn off the heat and add the cream to make it less sweet.

Filling Ingredients 3:

300g of kiwi

300g of strawberry

1 white chocolate bar

Method of preparation:

Slice all the fruit to interpose the fillings and make the topping. Then grate the white chocolate over the prepared lasagna and refrigerate for 3 hours. Serve sliced.

Lasagna Vegetables

Ingredients:

2 medium eggplants

2 medium Italian zucchinis

500g of shimeji

500 g of leeks

1 big red onion

700 ml of vegetable broth

3 tablespoons of wheat flour

3 tablespoons of butter

300g of brie cheese

Method of preparation:

Remove eggplant skins and cut into slices, in thin layers. Then grill and set aside.

In a saucepan, add butter, half red onion and stir until golden. Then add the leeks and wheat flour little by little, adding the vegetable stock and shimeji.

This cream will be the filling to interpose the vegetable layers.

To finish, sprinkle the lasagna with half of the red onion, grated brie cheese and chop.

follow the picture Myths and truths in the program Spectacular Sunday, which airs every weekend at 7:45 pm on Record TV.