Discover the most played games in the 1st year of the console

A year ago, the PlayStation 5 hit stores, and even with the console arriving a little later elsewhere, its “birth date” was set for November 12, 2020.

So, considered a special date, Sony President and CEO Jim Ryan wrote a message to PlayStation 5 players and users on the PlayStation Blog, in which Ryan cites that this is just the beginning of everything, as well as saying that they currently exist. over 25 games in development at PlayStation Studios for the PS5.

Read more: Sony may reduce PlayStation 5 production; understand

Jim Ryan also displayed a list of the most played titles during this first year of the console’s life.

Check out:

Most Played Titles During PS5’s First Year of Life

Fortnite

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Destiny 2

MLB The Show 21

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

demon’s souls

NBA 2K22

Jim Ryan says gamers have made the PlayStation 5 the biggest release in history, and that he can’t thank you enough for all the support over the past year. The president also thanked the patience, given that the demand for the console remains high, but the stock due to the lack of parts is low.

Finally, Ryan thanks the community for their support and says that many good things are to come, and that he is looking forward to sharing more extraordinary moments with everyone. You can check out the full post here.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our Facebook pages, twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | follow Nicole Pereira on Instagram or on twitter.