Discover the teams classified for the 2022 World Cup

Nine teams have already guaranteed qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Brazil it was the first country in the Americas to qualify, after beating Colombia last Thursday in the qualifiers.

Brazil thus remains the only team to have played in all 22 editions of the World Cup since 1930.

In Europe, seven countries have the vacancy stamped: Germany, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, France and Serbia.

In addition to them, the host country, Qatar, is also at the Worlds.

The dispute for the other 23 spots continues in the continental qualifiers.

Bruninho supporter visits the Brazilian team

Santos supporter Bruninho, 9, who was cursed last week by Santos fans for asking for the shirt of goalkeeper Jailson, from Palmeiras, met part of the Brazilian team on Saturday (13) – including player Neymar Jr., an encounter that moved the boy. Read more.

  • 1 in 7

    Bruninho, a 9-year-old Santos fan, visits the CT of Palmeiras to follow the training of the Brazilian team on Saturday (13)

    Credit: Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

  • two in 7

    Bruninho was moved to meet Neymar, who did not participate in the training at CT Palmeiras but gave autographs to the young man

    Credit: Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

  • 3 in 7

    Neymar and other national team players signed a shirt for a 9-year-old fan

    Credit: Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

  • 4 in 7

    A Santos fan also met with other members of the national team and won a boot from Phelippe Coutinho

    Credit: Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

  • 5 in 7

    Bruninho wins autograph from Tite, Brazilian national team coach

    Credit: Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

  • 6 in 7

    A 9-year-old fan returned to Vila Belmiro and followed the victory against RB Bragantino

    Credit: Reproduction/Twitter Santos

  • 7 in 7

    Bruninho talks with João Paulo, Santos goalkeeper, on Wednesday (10)

