Discover the teams classified for the 2022 World Cup

Nine teams have already guaranteed qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Brazil it was the first country in the Americas to qualify, after beating Colombia last Thursday in the qualifiers.

Brazil thus remains the only team to have played in all 22 editions of the World Cup since 1930.

In Europe, seven countries have the vacancy stamped: Germany, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Spain, France and Serbia.

In addition to them, the host country, Qatar, is also at the Worlds.

The dispute for the other 23 spots continues in the continental qualifiers.

🇧🇪 Congratulations Belgium! 👏 👏 🥉 The 2018 #WorldCup bronze medalists will be hoping to go all the way in 2022 🏆 pic.twitter.com/aMSeb9oerg — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 13, 2021

🇫🇷 Congratulations France! 👏 👏 The #WorldCup holders will be back in Qatar to defend their crown 👑 pic.twitter.com/44F7nhetlz — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 13, 2021

🇧🇷 Congratulations Brazil 👏👏👏 👑 The five-time #WorldCup champs become the first South American nation to win their way to Qatar 2022 ✈️🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/WCeKIWT1hi — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 12, 2021

8 #WCQ games

8 wins

27 goals scored

0 goals granted 🇩🇰 Denmark didn’t just reach the #WorldCup, but reached it in extraordinary style 🤩 pic.twitter.com/lXSigrVxRA — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 12, 2021

👏 Congratulations Germany! the 4-time #WorldCup winners have become the 1st team to join hosts Qatar at the 22nd global finals 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jBy4YsnZTm — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) October 11, 2021

⭐️ One of the biggest stars is set to play on its biggest stage again! @lukamodric10, the adidas Golden Ball winner at the last #WorldCup, has helped Croatia qualify for Qatar 2022 🎉@HNS_CFF | #WCQ pic.twitter.com/4ug51zfRBd — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 14, 2021

