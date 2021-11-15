DNA testing helps identify serial killer victim 40 years later – 11/15/2021

More than 40 years later, Cook County Police in Illinois (USA) identified the body of a victim of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, responsible for the deaths of at least 33 people in the Chicago area in the 1970s. discovery was made thanks to a genetic test, which through the DNA was able to trace the family tree of the collected samples.

The victim, Francis Wayne Alexander, was reportedly killed between December 1976 and March 1977, when he would have been between 21 and 22 years old.

The fact of the investigators, more than 40 years after the crime, became news in the end of October of this year in several foreign newspapers.

How was it possible to identify the victim?

The identification was only possible because one of Alexander’s molars — which until then was known only as “Victim of Gacy Number Five” — underwent genetic analysis, which allowed the comparison of DNA data and subsequent identification.

The analyzed molar tooth was found in a hiding place in the residence of the serial killer. It was with 26 other molars.

Alexander’s body had been buried unidentified along with seven others, who were exhumed in 2011 so that identification could be made by DNA testing.

Alexander’s case was one of the most complicated ones, as his family thought he would have simply left home because of disagreements. Therefore, his disappearance was never reported to the police.

the power of DNA

Alexander’s identification was only possible through genetic genealogy, which analyzes DNA profiles in combination with traditional genealogical methods to determine genetic relationships between people.

Studying the genetics of a person or other living beings is not exactly a recent technique, but it has gone through several advances and refinements in recent times.

Today, it is possible that it is used to discover the origins of people and other living beings, in addition to facilitating the development of vaccines and other medicines. On the other hand, its use can also be controversial, as in the case of a survey carried out in the United Kingdom to collect DNA from people diagnosed with autism spectrum.

When considering criminal use, the first case of using DNA as evidence was in 1986 in England. At the time, Colin Pitchfork was identified as responsible for the rape followed by the death of Lynda Mann, in 1983, and Dawn Ashworth, in 1986, both with 15 years of age.

In Alexander’s case now, the NGO DNA Doe Project, created to use DNA in solving unsolved criminal cases, helped identify the body.

Once the DNA samples were collected, they were included in the GEDmatch database — a company specializing in genetic genealogy. This made it possible to trace the victim’s origins.

The murderer, in turn, was eventually sentenced to the death penalty and was executed in 1994.