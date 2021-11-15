Doctor Jairo · And when chest pain is not a heart attack?

Have you ever heard of an aortic aneurysm? This is another serious disease that causes chest pain and is not directly related to the heart.

Emergency Room: Mr. Júlio, 65, arrives. In the midst of all the discomfort he feels, he says that he started to experience intense pain in his chest and back, as if something inside him was “tearing”, which he barely allowed to breathe, he began to perspire heavily and felt dizzy. Obese, he says that he smokes a pack of cigarettes a day and can’t remember the last time he went to a doctor’s appointment, but at that time the blood pressure was very high. As the medicine prescribed for his control took away his disposition, he decided to stop on his own.

This scenario is more common than we might imagine. How to differentiate the most serious diseases that cause chest pain? The classic features of angina and heart infarction always cause concern due to its severity. Other situations that should be considered at this time are non-cardiac causes.

Aortic aneurysm can kill if not properly diagnosed

Let’s talk about the aortic aneurysm. When the aorta artery, the main vessel that exits the heart and distributes blood throughout our body (similar to the trunk of a tree), begins to weaken, its diameter expands. As in a party bladder that suffers insufflation, the more distended its walls are, the lesser its resistance. Thus, as the aortic dilation occurs, the greater its risk of rupture. This dilation usually happens slowly, for years, but when its walls become too thin, the rate of dilation increases, causing pain.

Thoracic aortic aneurysm: see the difference in aortic diameter present in the two figures. The weakening of the aortic wall leads to dilation of one of its segments

The normal diameter of the aorta varies depending on the individual’s height and weight. We consider the interval from 2.5 cm to 3.5 cm to be normal. An increase in this diameter for a given person is called aortic ectasia. If the diameter exceeds 1.5 times the value considered normal for the individual, we are facing the aneurysm. It is in this situation that the risk of rupture exists.

Another worrisome presentation is called aortic dissection. In this case, the wall of the aorta, which has a reinforced structure in three layers, like a hose, starts to undergo delamination, that is, the blood starts to circulate between its layers, as if it were tearing the structure. The pain is intense and the risk of rupture is very high.

The most frequent symptoms in these cases are:

– Severe pain in the chest, with a characteristic of tightness, expansion or tearing

– Intense sweating

– Pallor

– Loss of consciousness

– Difference in blood pressure value between arms (in aortic dissection)

– Loss of strength in part of the body (mainly in aortic dissection)

Unlike the “true” aneurysm, the dissection mechanism is the detachment of one of the inner layers of the aorta, allowing the blood flow to enter the intimacy of the wall and tear its structure.

Can something be done?

Understanding the causes of aortic weakness is key to reducing the risk of aneurysm formation. Imagine that all the blood that is ejected with each heartbeat comes out with very high pressure and must be accommodated by the aorta. For this, its structure must be resistant and elastic. Situations that damage these characteristics are the precursors of the disease. So high blood pressure and the formation of atheroma plaques (fat) in this structure are the causes of the condition. Thus, prevention remains the best option. Control your risk factors so as not to develop or allow the situation to worsen if it is already present:

– Arterial hypertension

– obesity

– Increased cholesterol

– Smoking

When the disease has already established itself and there is a need for treatment, surgical options are the most efficient. The implantation of intravascular stents by catheterization may be an option. Another possibility is to perform “open surgery”, that is, approach the aorta through the chest opening. The option for each of these techniques will depend on the presentation and the situation in which the patient is.

This way, don’t waste time. Take care of your cardiovascular risk factors and, if you have severe chest pain, be sure to notify your doctor or seek emergency care.

*About the author: Marcello Barducci

Cardiologist and Emergency Room Clinical Staff at Hospital Sírio-Libanês. Postgraduate degree in Geriatrics at IEP – Hospital Sírio-Libanês. Manager of the Emergency Room at Hospital Santa Cruz (2004 to 2009). Member of the Ethics Committee at Hospital Sírio-Libanês (since 2014). Technical responsible for the Barduco Clinic for 25 years. Member of the Editorial Board of TREVOO (since 2021).