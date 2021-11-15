Doctor Jairo · Does nocturnal pollution pose a risk of pregnancy?

“Doctor, my mother got pregnant and I have nocturnal emissions. Could it be my fault? Is it possible for her to get pregnant with my sperm in the sheet she washed? I have anxiety and I’m suffering from it.”

There is no possibility for a woman to become pregnant through the sheet , whether lying down or washing. Even if, eventually, the man has ejaculated during the night, the so-called nocturnal emission, and the sperm has been dried on the sheet, there is no risk of pregnancy.

It is worth stressing that there is only a risk of pregnancy when penetration and ejaculation occur inside the vagina without any type of protection (condom or some contraceptive method). Hands, touching the penis, toilet, towel or sheet, none of these pose a risk of pregnancy.

If the possibility of getting someone pregnant brings anxiety or is an idea that obsessively stays in your head, the best way is seek help from a mental health service or a therapist to learn how to handle it better.

Why does nocturnal pollution happen?

The so-called nocturnal emission is an involuntary ejaculation that happens during sleep. It usually takes place at night and follows the phases of REM sleep, period in which the person dreams and, in general, it can be related to some stimulus or erotic dream.

Many men report that they ejaculate in the morning, just before waking up, and this is usually also related to some sleep phase. please note that nocturnal pollutions are extremely common situations. and do not signal any kind of problem. So there is no need to be worried.

When nocturnal ejaculations become more frequent, they may be related to a period when the man has had less sex or masturbates less.