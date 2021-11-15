Doctor Strange 2 will have six weeks of remakes with Cumberbatch

If I agree with the THR, Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will go through six weeks of remakes with the star Benedict Cumberbatch and other cast members. In addition, the publication specifies that the new film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will film six days a week during the period.

The reason for these significant changes, explains the vehicle, is less the artistic vision of the director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man 2) and the screenwriter Michael Waldron (Loki) and the need to accommodate problems caused by the pandemic of Covid-19 throughout the main photograph of the film.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will have the return of cumberbatch in the role of the Supreme Mage. Before, the character will also show up in the coming Spider-Man: No Return Home, like Peter Parker’s new mentor (Tom Holland).

Directed by Raimi, from the trilogies evil dead and Spider man, the sequence of Doctor Strange will now hit theaters in May 6, 2022.

Omelette now has a channel on Telegram! Participate to receive and debate the main news of pop culture (t.me/omelete).

Doctor Strange 2 |