Doctors remove tumor and Dom Adelar is fine

The surgery to remove the brain tumor of the Archbishop of Cascavel, Dom Adelar Baruffi, ended around midday this Monday (15th).

According to a note sent by the Pastoral da Comunicação of the Archdiocese of Cascavel, the procedure was carried out according to expectations. The bishop is doing well, in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) where he will remain until at least tomorrow (16).

The forecast is that he will be discharged until Friday (19), but Dom Adelar should stay in the capital for another four weeks to carry out radiotherapy sessions. It is not yet known whether he will undergo chemotherapy.

Check the note in full:

Dom Adelar’s surgery began, as scheduled, at approximately 8:00 am. At around 7 am, the 5th ala dye was administered.

The end of the surgery also took place on schedule, that is, 12:00.

Dr. Ramina said the goal of the surgery was achieved and the procedure proceeded according to the most positive expectations.

Dom Adelar was sent to the ICU and should remain there until tomorrow.

The forecast is that, from Tuesday to Thursday, he will stay in his room.

There is a forecast for high on Friday

He will remain in Curitiba for a few weeks (around 4 weeks) to undergo radiotherapy. About chemotherapy, there is still no definition as to whether to perform it or not.