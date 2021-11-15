Does Black Friday have a real discount?

Anyone who wants to take advantage of real discounts on Black Friday should check prices only on November 26th, the date of the big promotion in 2021. It is important to monitor in advance the value of the items you want, thus avoiding false offers.

Black Friday is an online sale that started in the United States. On the Friday following Thanksgiving, stores tend to lower prices, with the aim of renewing stocks for Christmas.

The event grew in Brazil from 2010, but many consumers still complain about false promotions here. A common complaint is that stores leave their most expensive products days before Black Friday and then simulate a special offer on Friday.

O UOL gathered tips from Idec (Brazilian Consumer Defense Institute), Procon-SP and Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) to avoid deception. Also see a list of websites that can help you compare prices.

Avoid impulse buying

Offers can lead you to buy things you don’t need and encourage unnecessary debt. Think calmly if the promotion justifies the purchase.

Search prices as soon as possible

The sooner you start comparing prices, the better. Visit different websites and stores and check price, sales conditions and product specifications.

Some sites do price monitoring and have tools to track if the value has actually dropped. See some of them:

Keep proof of offers

Idec recommends saving the brochure or taking a print screen (a record of the computer or cell phone screen) with the product demonstration, value, and also with information about the link, company name, date and time when the research was carried out.

Make sure the site is secure

Check if the store or platform really exists. Make sure the company has a physical address and SAC (Customer Service). This information must be clearly indicated on the page.

Procon-SP has a list of over 500 sites considered unreliable.

Be especially careful when clicking on offers received by email or on social media. They can lead to a fake website that simulates the shopping space of a well-known store.

Febraban warns that many fraudsters use “sponsored links” to gain visibility in search results.

Prices well below the practiced average should also be a reason to alert for fraud.

See store complaint history

Access the history of complaints from other consumers. This can be done by your municipality’s Procon, on the website consumer.gov.br, of the Ministry of Justice, and on ReclameAqui.

Beware of purchases on the ticket

Idec recommends avoiding sites that only accept payment via bank slip. “In addition to not going through the verification of the card company, in case of fraud, [você] will not be able to recover the amount paid”, says the institute.

If you are going to pay through the bank slip, Febraban indicates to check who is the beneficiary company that appears at the time of payment, on the bank’s application or website. “If the name is different from the brand or company where the purchase was made, the transaction should not be completed.”

Care before closing the purchase

Before finalizing the purchase, note the shipping cost and delivery time.

After the purchase, Procon-SP’s orientation is to save or print all documents about the offer and order confirmation.

You have a deadline to regret the purchase

According to Procon-SP, if the purchase is made by telephone or over the internet, you are entitled to withdraw from it within seven days from the purchase or delivery of the product, with a refund of all money.