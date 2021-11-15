Dolls Help Children With Diabetes Lose Fear of Needle to Apply Insulin: ‘My Friend’ | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

O World Diabetes Day is remembered this Sunday (14) and, in Jundiaí (SP), two dolls are used by the specialized outpatient clinic of the Integrated Health Center (NIS) to help children diagnosed with the disease to cope better with treatment.

The Bete and Didi dolls are used by the unit’s multidisciplinary team, consisting of a doctor, nutritionist, psychologist and nurse. Through therapeutic toys, children learn about the necessary care with the disease, as diabetes educator nurse Maria Gabriela Bortotto explains.

“We teach in a playful way, with the puppets, the children to lose their fear of the needle and insulin devices, and to carry out tests for control, in addition to the application of medication. The objective is to create autonomy for care, a since they will have to be taken for the rest of their lives. In a short time, they become more confident and are applying insulin by themselves,” he says.

For seven-year-old Yasmin Diniz, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes mellitus in August of this year, the Bete doll has been a great ally.

“We discovered the disease a short time ago and it was eight days in the hospital. She talks a lot about Didi and Bete. The doll, mainly, is helping a lot, being a partner. In fact, Bete is even spending a few days at our house. Today we are more relaxed”, says the girl’s mother, Rose Diniz.

“Bete is my friend. I already know how to apply insulin in the right place and how to do the right hand. It’s not that difficult, but I do it alone. I do everything at the right time for her too”, explains Yasmin.

According to data from the tenth edition of the Diabetes Atlas, released by the International Diabetes Federation this week, from January to October of this year, 17,902 people, including children and adults, were treated for the disease in Jundiaí by the municipal health network.

Along with consultations and the delivery of medicines, supplies and screening tests, the NIS and the Primary Care Health Units offer activities with the aim of preventing and helping those who have the disease.

At the specialty clinic and at the Family Clinic, monthly meetings take place aimed at adult patients, in which participants exchange experiences, clarify doubts and motivate themselves.

Health teams also work with municipal schools, training educators in lectures to support students with diabetes.