Doria sees SP as an “ideal place” for F1 in Brazil and highlights economic impact

After being threatened, the Brazilian stage will remain on the Formula 1 calendar for another 10 years, now with a new name: the São Paulo GP. On the eve of the race, this Sunday morning (14), São Paulo authorities and category directors met to highlight the new partnership created between both parties.

In a press conference held in Interlagos, with the presence of the team from BIG PRIZE, São Paulo governor João Doria highlighted the importance of keeping the race in the capital after unfounded rumors revealed that he would be transferred to a new race track in Deodoro, in Rio de Janeiro.

“A tradition, not only for the Interlagos track, features of a racetrack that is loved by all drivers, considered one of the ten best in the world by the Formula 1 teams. And also the infrastructure that the city of São Paulo offers, with airports , hotel and entertainment offer”, said Doria.

São Paulo politicians and F1 chiefs met in Interlagos (Photo: Fernando Silva/Grande Prix)

“We have more than 200,000 Brazilians who have come to São Paulo to closely follow Formula 1, from different parts of the country and abroad. SP is the ideal place in Brazil to host F1 and we are very happy to have this contract renewed for another 10 years, with the investments we are making, which are already bringing in BRL 1 billion — and we should surpass this number — in the period of a week”, he completed.

The governor also highlighted the importance of the event, especially during a national holiday, mainly with the creation of temporary jobs at the racetrack, in activities related to F1, but also in other employment sectors in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

“Finally, 8500 jobs were created. Many here at the racecourse, many around F1, but also in entertainment, with hotels reinforcing teams. Even the applications expanded the offer, in addition to the areas of maintenance, cleaning, service providers and technology”, he highlighted.

In addition to highlighting the economic importance of the city, Doria also took the opportunity to thank Stefano Domenicali, the new Formula 1 boss, for maintaining the race in Interlagos.

“Thank you Stefano [Domenicali] for the confidence, for keeping the race in São Paulo”, concluded.

