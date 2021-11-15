Dozens of fans get tattooed before special concert

The show by Maiara and Maraísa that takes place today in the place where the singer Marília Mendonça, who died in a plane accident, was to perform, in Lorena, in the interior of São Paulo, has been moving the region. Fans from different parts of Brazil arrive on tours of the city and look for ways to honor the “queen of suffering”.

Among the tributes, tattoo artist Elton Faria, from Guaratinguetá, a neighboring city, created a tattoo with the symbol of the tour “Todos os Cantos”, performed by the artist, and wrote the phrase “Forget-me if capable”, a new success in his voice of the “bosses”. The expectation is that, before the show, around 40 fans will visit the professional’s studio to leave the memory registered on their skin.

Fan clubs contacted me and asked me to create a special tattoo. I asked the organizers of the show to be able to get a tattoo there at the venue, but because of the maximum capacity I couldn’t. With that, about four fan vans should pass through here. I made a promotion and I’m charging R$ 100 for the tattoo. It is a symbolic price, also in honor. Elton Faria

Image: Lucas Pasin/UOL

With a profit of R$ 4,000 on the weekend, something higher than what he usually earns, Elton says: “I’m not doing it to make money. I became a fan of Marília after I saw that she started doing shows for free for those who don’t she was able to. She sang out of love, and that inspires me.”

The tattoo artist is looking forward to meeting Maiara and Maraisa, who are performing today and tomorrow in Lorraine, to deliver a gift:

I customized a box with their letters, a photo, and a tattoo voucher. I want to be able to tattoo Maiara and Maraisa and pay this tribute too.

Image: Lucas Pasin/UOL

‘Marília opened doors for women’

Carla Roupe, 34, traveled over 250 km for Maiara and Maraísa’s show in Lorena. She is one of the fans of the “bosses” who chose to pay homage through a tattoo:

Marília was part of many good moments in my life, in relationships, with songs that are important. She is an icon of strength and has opened doors for women to have more courage. I am a security guard and she even helped in my profession. The security profession is considered masculine, and Marília singing helps to break any taboo.

Carla Roupe is one of the fans looking forward to the show by Maiara and Maraísa Image: Lucas Pasin/UOL

Like Carla, another fan, 23-year-old Nayara Roupe chose her birthday to get a tattoo in honor of Marília Mendonça. The two wrote the phrase “Forget me if you can” with the tour symbol “All Cantos”.

“It’s a birthday present. Marília is an inspiration, as are Maiara and Maraísa. The anxiety for this show is running high. We lost Marília, but it will be impossible to forget her. And now, with the tattoo, I will always remember “.

Maiara and Maraísa’s show takes place at CDG Beer, in Lorraine, today and tomorrow, with tickets sold out. The date was scheduled for a show by Marília Mendonça. This is one of the duo’s first appearances after the death of the “queen of suffering” in a tragic plane crash on November 5th.