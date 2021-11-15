Drake spent BRL 6 million at the strip house after a show that ended with 9 dead | celebrities

Play Instagram Drake, rapper and composer

Right after singing at the Astroworld festival, which ended with nine dead and hundreds injured in Houston, Canadian star Drake organized a party in a bar in the city and headed to a strip club, where he would have spent US$ 1 million – which is equivalent to at R$ 6 million at the current price. The information is from the website “Consequence of the Sound”, from social media reports.

A video posted by DJ Akademiks shows a group of dancers shouting “Thank you Drake” at the Area 29 nightclub in Houston last Saturday (6). In another video, published by the house, several dollar bills are seen on the floor of the club. “Two floors covered with cash and EVERY DANCER who worked last night went home happy,” says the caption, who also thanks Drake. The mention of him was erased hours later.

Drake was one of the luxury guests of fellow rapper Travis Scott, organizer of the festival who performed at the time of the tragedy in which hundreds of people were trampled. Nine people, aged between 14 and 27, died. The Canadian, as well as Scott, are defendants in several civil lawsuits filed by victims and family members, who accuse the singers of inciting the crowd to perform acts that left fans seriously injured.

Drake posted about the tragedy on his Instagram account last Monday: “I spent the last few days trying to get my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate to use this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief, but this is it. that I am. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and for all who are suffering. I will continue to pray for them all and render service in every way I can. May God be with you all.”