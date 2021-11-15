Driver hears noise and avoids tragedy with 50 passengers on 040 – General

bus was completely consumed by fire in a matter of minutes (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure) A bus carrying 50 passengers was totally destroyed after catching fire on BR-040 in the early hours of this Sunday (11/14), near the municipality of Conselheiro Lafaiete, in the Central Region of Minas. The driver of the collective, which belongs to the Sousa Turismo company, identified a noise at the rear of the vehicle and instructed all occupants to leave before the fire spread. No one was hurt.

According to the Fire Department, which was activated around 1:50 am to put out the flames, the bus was heading towards Belo Horizonte – Rio de Janeiro. As reported by the driver to the military, he stopped the vehicle after hearing an abnormal noise in the rear. Outside, the man saw one of the wheels on fire.

Next, the driver tried to control the flames with the use of an extinguisher, but was unsuccessful. As a result, before the arrival of the military, the fire spread quickly and completely set the collective on fire. Passengers managed to leave on time, but everyone’s luggage was destroyed along with the bus.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters used around 10,000 liters of water to control the flames. After the direct combat, the crew performed the aftermath and cooling of the vehicle in order to avoid new fires.

Collective was totally destroyed after catching fire on BR-040 this morning (photo: Fire Department/Disclosure)

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) and the Via 040 Concessionaire provided support for the operation and traffic was temporarily banned in the BH-RJ direction.

The report tries to contact the bus company to find out if the 50 passengers, who had to get off the bus on the side of the highway, received any kind of support. If there is a return, this text will be updated.