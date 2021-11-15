DUBAI AIRSHOW: Caça Checkmate makes international debut in Dubai with the right to launch fragrance – Cavok Brasil

The first international presentation of the Sukhoi Su-75 Checkmate light tactical aircraft, at the Dubai Airshow 2021, was attended by a delegation from the United Arab Emirates.

The Dubai AirShow 2021 will also feature a private presentation of the aircraft to delegations from various countries and an open demonstration for the media.

“It is no coincidence that the first international presentation of the new 5th generation fighter takes place here, at the Dubai Airshow. People in the Middle East appreciate the reputation of Russian weapons, show great interest in our advanced products, and seek to develop partnerships with Russia. Checkmate combines low visibility and excellent equipment, and is ideal in terms of combat effectiveness and cost per flight hour. All these factors make the aircraft a unique offer in the international arms market”, said the head of Rostec, Sergey Chemezov.

Another video of the Sukhoi Checkmate at the Dubai Airshow. 52/https://t.co/yzt10m3C3V pic.twitter.com/w09H6b8sKh — Rob Lee (@RALee85) November 11, 2021

The Checkmate is Russia’s first fifth-generation single-engine aircraft, created by Sukhoi, part of the Rostec State Corporation. The fighter was first unveiled in July 2021 at the MAKS-2021 air show. The main characteristics of the aircraft are its low visibility, low cost per flight hour, open architecture and high cost-effectiveness.

United Aircraft Corporation, which runs Sukhoi’s design bureau, has been discussing the possibility of optional Checkmate variants for pilots and unmanned aircraft as it works to get a prototype airborne. According to Yuri Slyusar, Director General of UAC:

“The aircraft was originally created as a platform for an entire family of aviation complexes. We are planning to create an optionally manned and unmanned aircraft modification.

Unmanned modification is not just a homage to fashion. Already at an early stage in the project, we put in it ample opportunities for use in network-centric military operations. The aircraft will be able to exchange information and direct other aviation complexes and unmanned aerial vehicles to targets. The use of unmanned versions of the machine will allow, among other things, to implement new tactical techniques.”

?? Rostec unveils Checkmate limited edition perfume for the Dubai Airshow 2021 The project is made to accompany the foreign debut of the fighter, which will happen tomorrow in Dubai. The video contains references to the key features and unique capabilities of the fighter. pic.twitter.com/sUrw9zh5b5 — Rostec ?orporation (@Rostec_Russia) November 13, 2021

But the weirdest thing about the marketing behind Checkmate was the launch (above) of the Checkmate fragrance!

The Dubai Airshow 2021 will take place in the UAE from November 14th to 18th. In addition to Checkmate, Russia will present a number of new models at the exhibition.