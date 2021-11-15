Ducati presents the new Streetfighter V2 and V4 SP 2022

Ducati introduced the new Streetfighter V2 and Streetfighter V4 SP 2022 as new additions to the lineup of sportswear without fairings. Each offers a different experience. If you are already familiar with the Panigale line, the new duo brings several solutions from the famous Italian super sports car.

The Streetfighter family brings aggressive lines, and the V2 ​​shows this end-to-end design language in its design. Highlight for the V-shaped daylight, which Ducati says was directly inspired by the Joker’s smile. The bike’s lines are crisp and bold and aim to evoke the most essential elements of the Streetfighter family spirit.

The new Ducati Streetfighter V2 2022 features a 955 cm³ V two-cylinder engine that delivers 153 hp of power at 10,750 rpm and 10.3 kgfm of torque at 9,000 rpm. The weight in running order is exactly 200 kg. The V2 is accompanied by a 6-speed gearbox with bidirectional quickshifter.

The suspension features a fully adjustable Showa front fork, along with an equally adjustable Sachs monoshock attached to a single aluminum swingarm at the rear. The wheels are 17-inch alloy, choked by Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tires. It features a two 320 mm front brake discs from Brembo. Meanwhile, the rear brake is a single 245mm disc. The curve-acting ABS from Bosch comes standard, as is a Sachs steering damper.

Taking its place at the top of the Streetfighter range is the new Streetfighter V4 SP. It features a 1,103 cm³ Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, reaching 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 12.5 kgfm of torque at 9,500 rpm. It is mated to a 9-disc dry clutch made of machined aluminum. This brings better performance on the track, says Ducati, in addition to being a characteristic system of the brand. The total weight is just 195 kg, thanks to weight-reducing elements such as the carbon fiber wheels that come from the factory.

Suspension is all supplied by Öhlins including steering damper. She receives electronic adjustments. The brakes consist of two paired front 330mm Brembo discs and a 245mm disc. In addition to the factory-fitted Bosch ABS, it features traction control, rearing control, engine brake control, sprint control and quickshifter.

Other standard features on the V4 SP include LED lighting, carbon fiber front fender, carbon fiber wings, carbon fiber heel guard, aluminum adjustable footboards and a 12V lithium-ion battery. Prices in the US start from USR 16,995 for Streetfighter V2 and $35,500 for Streetfighter V4 SP. There is no forecast for the arrival of the pair in Brazil.